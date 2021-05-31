MAI Capital Management Acquires 82 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $736.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

