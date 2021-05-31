MAI Capital Management Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.91 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

