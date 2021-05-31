MAI Capital Management Has $532,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.48 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

