MAI Capital Management Invests $307,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD opened at $152.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

