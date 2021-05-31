MAI Capital Management Invests $380,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

MCHP opened at $156.95 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

