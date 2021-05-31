MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

