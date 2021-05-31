MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) vs. Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Financial Contrast

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -34.10% -6.52% -4.99% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Boomer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Boomer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Boomer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 17.37 -$447.78 million ($0.52) -52.88 Boomer $11.47 million 2.35 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Boomer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boomer beats MakeMyTrip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

