Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,454. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 3.08. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

