MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $51.43 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

