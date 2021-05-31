Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock worth $3,924,084 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.