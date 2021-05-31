Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,658,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $71.92 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

