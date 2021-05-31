Mariner LLC Increases Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 55.5% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NS opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.