Mariner LLC Invests $754,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $69.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

