Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

