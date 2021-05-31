Mariner LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

