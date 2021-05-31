Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Markel worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,225.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,093.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

