Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.62. 28,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,207. The company has a market cap of $101.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.81. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

