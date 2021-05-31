Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 372.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $191.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $192.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

