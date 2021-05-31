Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 372.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $41.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.