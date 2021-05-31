Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 649.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

