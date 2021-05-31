Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 371.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PEG opened at $62.12 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.