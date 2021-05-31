Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 371.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.12 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

