McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

