Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.61.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,915,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

