MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

