Metro Performance Glass Limited (ASX:MPP) Insider Peter Griffiths Purchases 55,000 Shares

Metro Performance Glass Limited (ASX:MPP) insider Peter Griffiths acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,375.00 ($16,696.43).

Metro Performance Glass Company Profile

Metro Performance Glass Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies processed flat glass and related products for the residential and commercial building sectors in New Zealand and Australia. Its glass products include splashbacks, benchtops, and kitchen doors and mirrors; and bathroom mirrors, inline showers, two and three sided showers, bath end showers, bath screens, shower linings, and shower and screen hardware.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Performance Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Performance Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.