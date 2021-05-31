MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $4.81.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
