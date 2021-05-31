MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 396,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

