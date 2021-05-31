Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Purchases £46,900 in Stock

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan acquired 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,900 ($61,275.15).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Henry Turcan acquired 250,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

LON:MMX opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Minds + Machines Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.38 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £63.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.47.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

