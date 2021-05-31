Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the April 29th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NERV stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

