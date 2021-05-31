Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,724 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,796,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.07 on Monday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

