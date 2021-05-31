Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 25,215 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,393,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RLX stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

