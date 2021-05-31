Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 647 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

