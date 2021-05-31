Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,011 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.