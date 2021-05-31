Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE APTS opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $491.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.