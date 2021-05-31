Mizuho Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $92.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

