Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. BTIG Research raised Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 266,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,385. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

