Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,736 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

