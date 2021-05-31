Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTLCY. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BTLCY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

