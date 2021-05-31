Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $205.31. The company had a trading volume of 692,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,706. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

