Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $205.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

