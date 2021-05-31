M&T Bank Corp Has $288,000 Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of International Seaways worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

