M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 43.1% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 96,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $125.32 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $133.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

