M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

