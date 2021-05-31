M&T Bank Corp Sells 281 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.