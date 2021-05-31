Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) & AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Financial Survey

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and AC Immune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A AC Immune -405.01% -31.66% -28.81%

14.0% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of AC Immune shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanobiotix and AC Immune’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $2.87 million 207.74 -$38.37 million ($1.60) -10.70 AC Immune $16.46 million 26.88 -$66.04 million ($0.92) -6.62

Nanobiotix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AC Immune. Nanobiotix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AC Immune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nanobiotix and AC Immune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00 AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00

AC Immune has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.73%. Given AC Immune’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Summary

Nanobiotix beats AC Immune on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical prevention trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that has completed Phase Ib clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. The company has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. AC Immune SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

