Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $44.02 on Friday. Naspers has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

