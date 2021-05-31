Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $44.02 on Friday. Naspers has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Naspers Company Profile
