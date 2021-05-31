Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.68 million.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.14. 882,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. Natera has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,428 shares of company stock worth $31,693,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.