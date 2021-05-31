National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce sales of $26.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 564.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 106,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,998. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $391.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,030,718 shares of company stock worth $11,511,793 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.