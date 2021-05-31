National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NNN opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

