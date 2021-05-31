National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report $128.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.40 million and the highest is $131.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $511.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.92 million to $524.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $549.49 million, with estimates ranging from $509.05 million to $588.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.