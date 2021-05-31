Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,318,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

